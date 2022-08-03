FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Fort Wayne, Stephanie Crandall, has been chosen to attend an intensive program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Crandall spent three weeks on campus with 70 elected and appointed officials from around the world to consider current challenges and opportunities in public service. She was the only representative from Indiana.

The Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at Harvard “provides a balance of traditional and hands-on learning experiences to help seasoned public officials better address the concerns of their constituents and communities,” according to it’s website.

“This was an incredible opportunity to learn from and connect with leaders in government, brainstorm ways to tackle some of the common issues we face, and share Fort Wayne’s story of how we’re striving to move forward together,” said Crandall.

“The potential of our City is being realized under Mayor Tom Henry’s leadership and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Crandall’s participation was made possible through support from the City of Fort Wayne, Ambassador Enterprises–Civic Engagement Initiatives, the Barbara Burt Innovative Leader Fund at Foellinger Foundation, and Accelerate Indiana’s Municipalities (Aim). Crandall also received assistance with her travel expenses from City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, among others.