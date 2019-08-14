Fort Wayne detective wins gold again, sets world record bench press

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fort Wayne Police Det. Steve Espinoza celebrates a gold medal win at the World Fire/Police Games in Chengou, China. (Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

CHENGDU, China (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police detective has won a gold medal in his third straight World Police and Fire Games, and set a world record in the process.

Det. Steve Espinoza won gold in the bench press competition at the Games in Chengdu, China. Espinoza lifted 401.5 pounds, which set a new world record.

Espinoza also won gold medals in the bench press competition at the previous two Games – the 2017 Games in Los Angeles and the 2015 Games in Fairfax County, Virginia. In Los Angeles, he powered to the top of the 45-59 age class with a bench press of 375 pounds.

These Games run through Aug. 18 in Chengdu, China.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss