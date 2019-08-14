Fort Wayne detective wins gold again, sets world record bench press

Fort Wayne Police Det. Steve Espinoza celebrates a gold medal win at the World Fire/Police Games in Chengou, China. (Photo courtesy Fort Wayne Police Department)

CHENGDU, China (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police detective has won a gold medal in his third straight World Police and Fire Games, and set a world record in the process.

Det. Steve Espinoza won gold in the bench press competition at the Games in Chengdu, China. Espinoza lifted 401.5 pounds, which set a new world record.

Espinoza also won gold medals in the bench press competition at the previous two Games – the 2017 Games in Los Angeles and the 2015 Games in Fairfax County, Virginia. In Los Angeles, he powered to the top of the 45-59 age class with a bench press of 375 pounds.

These Games run through Aug. 18 in Chengdu, China.