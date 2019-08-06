Fort Wayne detective heads to China to defend bench press gold medal

Fort Wayne Police Det. Steve Espinoza will compete in the World Police and Fire Games in Chengdu, China. (Fort Wayne Police)

CHENGDU, China (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Police detective is bound for China to defend his gold medals in the World Police and Fire Games.

Det. Steve Espinoza won gold in the bench press competition at the last two Games – the 2017 Games in Los Angeles and the 2015 Games in Fairfax County, Virginia. In Los Angeles, he powered to the top of the 45-59 age class with a bench press of 375 pounds.

Now Espinoza will look to make it three straight golds.

The Games run Aug. 8-18 in Chengdu, China. The bench press competition takes place Aug. 12-14 at the Century City International Exhibition Centre in Chengdu.

Fort Wayne Sports Center donated a warm-up suit for Espinoza to wear during the Games.