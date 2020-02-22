Fort Wayne Derby Girls start 14th season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s only all-female, flat track roller derby league is kicking off its upcoming season.

Beyond being an athletic team, the Derby Girls encourage community involvement. The FWDG are a nonprofit sports corporation that gives back to the community through fundraisers, donations, and other charitable events.

FWDG started in October 2005, and continue to grow with bouts taking place at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.

To learn more about the FWDG and see their schedule, click here.