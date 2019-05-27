Fort Wayne dairy farmer reflects on Indy 500

It’s a moment that seems bizarre, but is steeped in tradition. Win the Indianapolis 500…enjoy an ice-cold glass of milk. This year the milkman delivering the milk was Andrew Kuehnert from Kuehnert Dairy Farm in Fort Wayne.

Kuehnert was chosen to represent dairy farmers from across the country, as he helped contribute to the iconic celebration in the winner’s circle at Indy. ”It was so awesome! You know to be the dairy farmer that gets to represent milk and the dairy industry as a whole, so not only to represent my family and dairy farms across the country, but even getting to represent the great city of Fort Wayne down there at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was absolutely amazing,” says Kuehnert.

Simon Pagenaudwon this year’s 500 and waiting for him in the winner’s circle was Kuehnert to give him his glass of milk.

Kuehnert has been to the race several times as a spectator, but this time he was honored to be involved in one of the most memorable traditions, “It was just amazing knowing that I was going to be a part of history. To go down as the 103rd Indianapolis 500 milkman, it’s a true honor just to have that, and to know that I was going to be there at the end to hand the milk to that winning driver, and just see the joy on their face when they win and taste that milk. To know that’s the iconic moment, when they do truly win and everyone goes crazy when they get that toast of milk, it’s amazing.”

After his day in the spotlight, Kuehnert is back at the dairy farm. Working to make sure everyone enjoys high quality milk, just like the driver’s do when they win the Indianapolis 500.