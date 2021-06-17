Fort Wayne CrossFit athlete, special education teacher competing in Ms. Health and Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A northeast Indiana CrossFit athlete and special education teacher is calling on the public to vote for her during the Ms. Health and Fitness Competition which has a cash prize of $20,000 and a cover on Muscle & Fitness Hers.

Lindsey Motl, 29, trains at CrossFit Praus in Fort Wayne and is a special education teacher at Carroll High School. When she isn’t teaching Motl says she’s in the gym or competing.

The Ms. Health and Fitness competition includes women throughout the country who are actively living a healthy lifestyle.

“The response has been really, really cool. I feel really vulnerable but the support that the community has shown me, not just here at the gym but also people that I work with, people who I haven’t really talked too in years, all through Facebook which can be a negative place sometimes, has been really nice. It makes me smile,” Motl said.

Voting opened on Monday. You can vote here daily for free or an unlimited amount with a donation to Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors.