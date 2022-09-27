FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana crews with I&M and American Red Cross are headed to Florida on Tuesday ahead of the damage expected to come from Hurricane Ian this week.

An I&M crew from Fort Wayne heads to Florida to assist with power outages. (Credit to I&M)

A press release from I&M said Fort Wayne employees are among 350 preparing to assist with expected power outages. Crews plan to work 16-hour days, and are staying in Florida indefinitely, according to the release.

I&M said in the statement they are still prepared to respond if outages occur in Indiana and Michigan.

At least 12 Red Cross volunteers from Indiana, including some from Fort Wayne, are also headed to the Gulf Coast to assist with sheltering needs, mental health services, feeding assistance, deployment support, short-term and long-term recovery efforts and more, according to a release from the nonprofit.

Fort Wayne volunteers with the American Red Cross are headed to Florida to assist residents affected by Hurricane Ian.

More volunteers from Indiana may travel there in the coming days as Red Cross teams continue to find needs across the affected area.

Red Cross listed several ways to help out during this time:

• Visit the website, call 800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.

• Red Cross continues to search for disaster action team (DAT) volunteers. As a DAT volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery. Volunteers will be trained to respond to these emergencies. Those interested in volunteering can sign up online.

• Eligible blood donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Through our national inventory system, the Red Cross can move blood around the country to wherever and whenever it is needed most