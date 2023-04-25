FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A cat was rescued from a tree Monday morning after at least three days of being perched on a towering branch.

According to a Facebook post from Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, the organization worked with the Fort Wayne Fire Department to free the community cat, who responded by climbing even higher in the tree.

It took more than an hour to coax the cat to fall into a safety net. The cat then “escaped out of a hole in the net and ran off like a lightning bolt to live its merry community cat life,” the post said.

“I was out there for almost an hour with [the fire department] so it was amazing to see how much they cared to get that cat down,” said Officer Werling with FWACC.