FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour.

Both have been rooted in the Fort Wayne area most of their lives, and they said they know most everyone in the West Central neighborhood by now, with several friends and family members living nearby.

“I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Patten said. “If I wasn’t in this neighborhood, I probably wouldn’t even live in the state of Indiana. That’s how much I love it here.”

Art and history go hand in hand, and there’s plenty of both to be enjoyed inside the home– especially as Patten and Johnson are artists themselves.

They both agree one of their favorite features is the kitchen. It was recently renovated to create more space and highlight intricate details of the home.

Patten said the renovations were already planned before they decided to be part of the tour, so the timing was a happy coincidence.

Visitors can check out the rest of the main floor on this weekend’s tour.

There’s one room open to visitors on the second floor. To say it’s the master bath would be an understatement.

“I know it sounds funny, but when you see the bathroom, you’ll get why we’re showing it,” Johnson said.

Here’s a sneak peak:

And then there’s the garden, another favorite feature for the homeowners to share with friends and family.

“It’s the perfect cookout spot,” Johnson said. “We really love it in the summer, we have so much fun because everybody can just sit down, we cook, our grandson runs around.”

“It’s always a party back here,” Patten chimed in.

Company also includes two dogs, and the new cat– who Patten says adopted them, and not the other way around, on the Fourth of July weekend.

You might not see the homeowners there during the tour. Instead, volunteers are taking over to guide incoming visitors through each historic home.

It’s a well-deserved break for Patten and Johnson after the time they’ve spent renovating and thoroughly cleaning leading up to this weekend.

Within walking distance from home is Patten’s art studio on Berry Street, another historic stop on the tour.

For about three years, Patten said he’s rented the space that functions as a studio and gallery, showcasing his own work and sharing the space with other artists.

It’s open Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

To see more details of these historic buildings as well as many others, check out the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.