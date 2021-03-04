Fort Wayne couple honored by Ohio police for buckling up in US 30 crash

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — A Fort Wayne couple was honored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday for wearing seat belts at the time of a September 2020 crash on U.S. 30 in Van Wert County.

The crash happened Sept. 27. Luke Schimmoeller said he was driving in the passing lane of U.S. 30 with his wife, Amy, when he saw headlights coming at them. Schimmoeller said he tried to react but could not avoid the crash.

Highway Patrol said the seat belts worn by the Schimmoellers saved them from life-threatening injuries.

Wreckage from a Sept. 27, 2020, crash along U.S. 30 in Van Wert, Ohio, is shown. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

First responders work at the scene of a Sept. 27, 2020, crash along U.S. 30 in Van Wert, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

On Thursday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Jonathon Gray, Van Wert Post commander, presented the Schimmoellers with a “Saved by the Belt” award. The award is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

“They are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lt. Gray. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

In addition to their award, the Schimmoellers also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.