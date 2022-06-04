FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A dream cruise for a Fort Wayne couple celebrating their anniversary ended up in flames on board a Carnival cruise ship.

Porscha Moore and her husband Shannon were hoping to have a fun cruise for their five-year anniversary.

“I was kind of just ready to have a drink or go dance with my husband, celebrate our anniversary. We didn’t think this could happen,” Porscha Moore said.

What started as a 5-day cruise in Turks and Caicos ended in a fire and passengers having to quickly evacuate the ship.

The Carnival Freedom ship was in Grand Turk when a fire inside the ship’s funnel started last month.

Porscha Moore says she was alerted about the fire early on May 26.

“I woke up at 7:30 a.m. and we heard a loud alarm. We knew the sound, but we just couldn’t believe it so I actually called my sister and the cruise was on fire and all I knew was to take a big swipe of my personal items and my passport, get my life jacket and let’s go,’ Porscha Moore said.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished quickly and everyone made it out safely.

“We didn’t think about fear. We were just concerned about getting off safely,” Porscha Moore said.

Porscha and her husband say Carnival treated them well and gave them a refund and future cruise credit. The couple has one message for anyone traveling.

“Be prepared for everything,” Shannon Moore said.

“We’re still happy. We are going on another trip in October. Life happens. Just be prepared for it,” Porscha Moore said.