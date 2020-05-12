Fort Wayne council to consider hazard pay for city workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council will consider a measure to provide hazard pay for city workers who are on the job during the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-binding resolution authored by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers aims to give certain city workers a pay increase of $2.50 an hour.

In the resolution, Chambers said the city has worked to ensure that city workers are safe throughout the crisis by expanding upon federal leave policy and providing safe conditions for city workers. She said that while some city workers are able to work remotely from home, many are working within the public, and interacting with residents.

Among those workers: Street Department and Public Works workers, Neighborhood Code Compliance officers and Animal Care & Control officers, Parking Control officers and Parks employees.

Such essential workers “are at high risk for coming into contact with residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 because of the nature of their work outside of city-owned buildings,” the resolution reads. “These hazards are not included in the employee job descriptions and therefore a supplemental payment is appropriate.”

Chambers suggests in the ordinance that city workers in harm’s way should receive a raise of $2.50 per hour on top of their standard hourly wage, paid retroactively for all hours worked back to March 18 in one lump sum. Moving forward, the hazard pay can be paid out on weekly payroll, she added.

City Council is expected to discuss the measure Tuesday night at its regular meeting.