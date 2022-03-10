FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Freeze, the public safety hockey team whose rosters are filled with local police officers, deputies and firefighters, will compete Saturday to benefit a local family.

The public safety charity hockey team Fort Wayne Freeze is raising money to support Adam and Lindsey Brenner and their three children after a devastating vehicle accident.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Parkview Icehouse. Funds raised will go to help Adam and Lindsey Brenner, a Fort Wayne family recovering from the effects of a Dec. 19 traffic crash that left Lindsey with traumatic brain injuries, broken ribs and collarbone, Adam Brenner said during an interview this week.

After the game, the Freeze will host an all-you-can-eat event at The Charles, a reception hall on Carroll Road. Cost is $20 for food, beer and music. There will also be a silent auction.

The Brenners – their three children in the back seats – were driving home from a hockey game in Michigan. About three minutes from home, Brenner passed out from freak stomach pain and his foot hit the accelerator. While Lindsey took over the wheel, the car veered off the road.

“I don’t remember any of it,” Brenner said. “Everyone was trying to wake me up and panicking. We hit a few things and the air bags deployed. My wife was trying to steer the car. She couldn’t see where we were going and at that point, we hit a telephone pole or a small tree at 60 to 70 miles per hour.”

Brenner, and his 12 year old daughter and 8-year-old son sitting behind him, were not injured. Lindsey and their 14-year-old son suffered the greatest injuries. Their older son was in the hospital for nearly a month with internal injuries and lots of complications, Brenner said. Lindsey is now at home, but had to spend five weeks at a rehab facility in Chicago and continues to need someone at her side at all time.

Ben MacDonald, a homicide detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department and spokesman for Fort Wayne Freeze, called the hockey team a charity team. Last year, the Freeze raised money for his twin brother Luke’s family, after Luke’s wife, Anika, was diagnosed with cancer. She is doing well, MacDonald said.

“Basically it’s fun to see a bunch of cops out there trying to skate,” MacDonald joked. “We have a lot of fun with it.” This year, the team is also looking to include come of the youth hockey players as well.