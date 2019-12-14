Fort Wayne Cooks: Ruth’s Chris holiday drinks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hosting a party can be stressful, especially when finding a cocktail everyone can enjoy. Fort Wayne Cooks teamed up with Ruth’s Chris Steak House to help ease that burden.

Ruth’s Chris stopped by Studio 15 to show off some cocktails you can make at your holiday party.

Ruth’s Chris says the best holiday drinks contain bourbon, something spicy.

Fort Wayne Cooks features recipes from more than 50 local restaurants and chefs.

Fort Wayne Cooks is out now and includes more than 50 recipes from local chefs. It includes a variety of culinary categories for only $13.90.

Click here to purchase your copy.