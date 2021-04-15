Fort Wayne continues to recognize actively deployed residents with Blue Star Banner Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced it will continue its Blue Star Banner Program to honor and recognize City of Fort Wayne residents and City of Fort Wayne government employees who are actively deployed.



“The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 and has recognized more than 100 City of Fort Wayne residents and City government employees who have been actively deployed,” the city said.

Family and friends of deployed military personnel are encouraged to complete an application at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner. The city said once the applications are reviewed, banners will be made and displayed on light poles along West Jefferson Boulevard from the Time Corners area to Swinney Park.

Banners will be displayed through November and then removed during the winter months.