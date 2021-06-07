Fort Wayne competing for All-American City Award before judges, public invited to virtual viewing party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Fort Wayne will compete for the distinction of being named an All-America City. The public is invited to attend a virtual viewing party of the city’s live presentation to the National Civic League’s judging committee. The presentation will also be recorded and available to view at a later time.

Fort Wayne is also participating in the National Civic League’s virtual Cultural Entertainment Showcase, the city said. The public is invited to view the videos and vote on their favorite. Fort Wayne’s submissions are titled:

Fort Wayne: A Vibrant Community

Defend the Fort: All In

“John Kanaka” by Weisser Park Elementary 4th Grade Class

Links to view Wednesday’s 11:50 a.m. All-America City presentation, the Cultural Entertainment Showcase and Fort Wayne’s Civic Action Booth can be found on the city’s website.

The City of Fort Wayne said it submitted its All-America City application for consideration in February. The spotlight for the 2021 Award is on building equity and resilience. The City of Fort Wayne’s application highlighted three community-building projects as examples of its efforts: Riverfront Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne UNITED, and Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Family and Community Engagement Center.

The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates and recognizes villages, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges, the city said. The finalist communities, representing 15 states, range in size from 9,000 residents to over 1.2 million.

Fort Wayne was named an All-America City in 1983, 1998 and 2009.

To learn more about the All-America City Award and to view a list of finalists here.