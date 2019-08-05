Fort Wayne company plans to create up to 170 new jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne company that provides preventive maintenance services for industrial machinery has announced plans to hire up to 170 new workers. Guardian Machine Protection, located at 6015 Highview Drive was founded in 2011.

According to a news release from Greater Fort Wayne INC., the company uses an innovative and cost-effective approach to service a growing niche in providing proactive basic preventive maintenance with simple, predictable pricing.

“It’s an honor to have so many customers put their trust in us,” said Yan Wall, founder and CEO of Guardian Machine Protection. “Business owners and maintenance managers turn to Guardian Machine Protection when their maintenance staffs are too busy attending to urgent issues. Reactive behavior negatively affects the bottom line. We serve our customers when they need us, and we proactively engage with their teams to plan scheduled downtimes for preventive maintenance.

Guardian Machine Protection plans to hire mechanical engineering technicians. Interested applicants may learn more and apply online at IndianaCareerConnect.com, or email resumes to HR@guardianmp.com.