Fort Wayne company partners with Grateful Dead for organic deodorant line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to a release from newswire.com, Fort Wayne company North Coast Organics is collaborating with the Grateful Dead on an organic deodorant line.

The line includes five scents, all handmade in small batches, and are USDA approved.

“Along with our love of the music, Dead Heads also often identify themselves as socially and environmentally conscious, and with that awareness is a love of the world around us, and the desire to help protect it. That goes for ourselves as well,” David Lemieux, the band’s legacy manager and archivist said.

“As much as it’s important to be mindful of what we put into our bodies, it’s also essential to be aware of what we put onto our bodies. We’re so happy that a company like North Coast Organics exists, as they share our love of organic, healthful products for the body. Ethical and kind, North Coast Organics lives and functions as we do, with an awareness that the future’s here, we are it, and we need to take care of the planet and ourselves,” Lemieux said.

“I have been a Dead Head since 1999. The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture,” said North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin.

“The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility,” Moring said.

“We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music,” explained Morin.

“One scent named Skull and Roses highlights the cold-pressed, certified organic, lavender and rose essential oils, and another named Sunshine features blood orange and bergamot essential oils used in the coconut oil and shea butter-based deodorant sticks,” said Morin.

The sticks include the bands iconic lightning bolt as well as psychedelic artwork.

The full line of deodorant became available Thursday, June 18 on the company’s website, www.northcoastorganics.us. It will be available at retailers throughout the country in July.