A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year.

School officials will make an announcement on the decision during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The district held six public meetings and provided a way for families to submit their input. Three options were presented, with the goal of starting the high school day earlier to give students more opportunities to work, get internships, and participate in activities.

The final decision was made with help from the FWCS transportation team.

You can watch tonight’s meeting starting at 6 p.m. by clicking here.