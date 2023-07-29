FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is hosting a back-to-school block party on August 5 to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event hosted from 9 am to 1 pm will feature 50+ community partners with fun freebies for kids and FWCS support departments will be on-site to answer any registration or other department questions.

DJ Armstrong will be at the block party as well as games and bounce houses. FWCS is also giving away backpacks that parents had to previously register for, preparing kids for the new school year.

The event is set to take place in the Anthis Career Center parking lot, for more information head to FWCS’s website.