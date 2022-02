FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will move to eLearning on Wednesday as a major winter storm moves into the area.

The district said Tuesday it would have an eLearning Day Wednesday, and provide “updates as they come.”

With the impending winter storm, FWCS students will have an eLearning Day Wednesday, Feb. 2. We will continue to provides updates as they come. pic.twitter.com/WpQEtmBYPu — FWCS (@FWCommSchools) February 1, 2022

A two-day snowfall of up to 18 inches is forecast for the area, starting Wednesday morning. For the full forecast, CLICK HERE.

