Fort Wayne Community Schools students learn about social isolation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Managed Health Services of Indiana brought a program to Northwood Middle School in honor of National No One Eats Alone Day.

The goal is to teach children through skits the negative impacts of social isolation, and how it can affect a student’s health and academic performance.

MHS says social isolation affects millions of kids and has been identified as the precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence.



According to Beyond Differences, which created No One Eats Alone Day, social isolation is the feeling of being left out, lonely, or invisible.

At school, social isolation is highlighted at lunch time. MHS encouraged students to be inclusive and interact or sit with students they don’t know at lunch.

For one Northwood Middle School student, the program reminded him of his own experience.

“I’ve been bullied before in my elementary. And I felt ashamed of that because people would like call me “fat, ugly,” like “I’m stupid.” But, my teacher said to let it go out one ear, and be like happy with yourself, because you should be happy,” says Lawee Mon, an 8th grade student at Northwood.

“Studies have shown that this age it’s really a crucial time for anxiety, depression, all of those sorts of health issues. So, if we could help decrease that chance that those students get those with programs like this, we’re happy to be a part of it,” says Elizabeth Sons with MHS.

Northwood was one of 2,500 schools across the country that participated in National No One Eats Alone Day. StopBullying.gov states 70% of young people say they have seen bullying in their school.