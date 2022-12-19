FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Indiana University Health Foundation provided a $1 million grant to the Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Foundation for a new building.

The building will be a new childcare and early learning center for FWCS that will support young parents in high school and serve as a training facility for students interested in careers in childcare and early childhood education.

“One of the greatest barriers to teen parents completing school is the ability to find and afford high quality childcare,” said FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel. “We know that if we can provide this resource, young parents are more likely to stay in school and become employable after graduation.”

The center will be able to house up to 118 children ages 0-5.

IU Health provided the grant through the Community Impact Investment Fund as a way to address key social and environmental factors that heavily affect people’s health outcomes.

“Improving health outcomes is vital to the state’s future, and we are hopeful targeted grant-giving and the commitment of our community partners will make a meaningful difference,” said IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy.

Additional money for the proposed center will be raised through private fundraising efforts.