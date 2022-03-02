FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Registration is open at Fort Wayne Community Schools for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

For parents of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year. Kindergarten is open to children who will be 5 years old on or before August 1st. Children who will be four years old on or before August 1 may be eligible for pre-kindergarten, depending on their address.

Parents who are unsure about which school their child will attend can use the online address look-up or call the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2120.

While all students are eligible for full-day kindergarten, there are a limited number of pre-K spots available. But not to worry, because this fall, Fort Wayne Community Schools will provide full-day pre-kindergarten at Haley and Washington Center elementary schools. Students in 24 attendance zones will have access to Title I pre-K programs at 20 locations.

Through Title I financing, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) offers a variety of full and half-day pre-K programs, as well as magnet programs. Register for enrollment at the FCWS website.