FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in the school district’s history, all children living within district limits have access to pre-K through Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Starting Oct. 17, FWCS is offering full-day programs at Harris Elementary and St. Joseph Central Elementary, according to a release. The district also has full-day and half-day pre-K programs at neighborhood schools throughout the city.

Eligibility for neighborhood school pre-K programs is based on:

Age: Children must have been 4 but not yet 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023 to be eligible to attend pre-K during the 2023-24 school year

Address: Fort Wayne Community Schools offer both full-day and half-day pre-K programs for children living within the boundaries of FWCS elementary schools.

Parents who want more information about pre-K registration can call pre-K coordinator Katie Ziegler at 260-467-2850. The release said there is limited space available.

Families can learn more on the district’s website.