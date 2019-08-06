Fort Wayne Community Schools hosts annual “transition day”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools is giving some of their students a chance to see their new environment.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, students entering kindergarten, sixth grade, and ninth grade are able to get a head start on their new school lives before the year officially begins.

Students entering sixth-grade can attend an orientation from 8 a.m. to noon at their respective schools.

Students entering ninth-grade will have a similar orientation at their new schools from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School officials said the orientations let students learn new rules, find their lockers and meet staff so they can focus academics from day one.

Kindergarten students can also meet their teachers during individually assigned times at their school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools resumes on Tuesday, August 13th.