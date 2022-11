FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the fourth annual “Give Back Thanksgiving” dinner at the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria Monday.

The dinner, prepared by culinary arts students, offered food for those in need during the holiday season.

The meal included roasted herb chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and apple crisp.

The dinner ended at 6:00 p.m.