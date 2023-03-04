FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is ready to help parents get their little ones a head start on schooling. Passport to Pre-K helps parents sign their children up for Pre-K.

FWCS Pre-K Coordinator Katie Ziegler and FWCS Title 1 Director Kim Brooks stopped by WANE 15. In the interview above they discuss the benefits of Pre-K, the misconceptions about Pre-K, and how to sign your child up at Passport to Pre-K.

Passport to Pre-K is on Tuesday, March 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s at North Side High School. You will need to bring two documents showing proof of residency, your child’s birth certificate, and a parent or guardian ID. You can click here for more information.