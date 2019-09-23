Fort Wayne Community Schools bus involved in crash on Goshen Road

A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Goshen road on September 23, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The lone student aboard a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus that was struck by a car Monday morning on Goshen Road was not injured and neither was the bus driver.

According to dispatcher, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 5100 block of Goshen Road north of Washington Center Road.

The bus had stopped for a scheduled pickup when there was a crash involving other vehicles behind the bus according to FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman. One of the vehicle was pushed into the back of the bus. No word on whether anyone in the other vehicles was injured.

