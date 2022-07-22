FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —City officials and community members came together in Fort Wayne Friday to raise awareness about the rising epidemic of Fentanyl overdoses in our area.

They held a rally at the Allen County Courthouse hoping to get their message across.

Fort Wayne Fire Department Captain Chad Bauer said Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and it’s highly addictive.

“Why we’re out here today is we’re here to save our kids’ lives, to save our lives period,” Bauer said.

Sadly, Captain Bauer knows that first hand. His son Logan overdosed on the lethal drug. Bauer says he dabbled in it, but he believes he was clean before he overdosed.

“I think he took it. I don’t know to help him sleep because he just went to third shift, but it took one time,” Bauer said.

Last year in Allen County alone, there were 173 Fentanyl overdose deaths and so far this year there have been 53.

Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Kevin Hunter is also making it his mission to bring awareness to the dangers of Fentanyl and says there are many resources out there to help those who are struggling with addiction.

In the city of Fort Wayne, there were 1,227 non-fatal overdoses.

“It’s only 2 milligrams of Fentanyl that can overdose and kill somebody so that’s the same as two grains of salt,” Hunter said.

One initiative is making Narcan available, a nasal spray that can be administered to someone who is overdosing.

“What we’re seeing is it might take a couple doses of Narcan, but that’s why we have been giving it out in record numbers and that’s why I believe our numbers are not as bad as what they could be,” Hunter said.

Jerry LaCroix is the president of Huntington United Against Overdose.

He lost his nephew as well to a Fentanyl overdose.

“Call I never wish for nobody to ever have again. Yeah speechless and heartbroken. He was 25 years young,” LaCroix said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can contact Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hope and Recovery (HART) for information about resources.