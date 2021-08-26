Fort Wayne Community Development Division to hold open house to unveil Phase II of Riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced it will host an open house on Sept. 1 to unveil the next phase of Riverfront development.

The event will be held inside the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park and is open to the public. The city said renderings for Phase II of Riverfront Public space will be on display.

There will be two short presentations about future construction projects. The first presentation will be held at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

Before the presentation Mayor Tom Henry, Community Development Director Nancy Townsend and other community leaders will have a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park to discuss the new developments.