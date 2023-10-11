FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several dignitaries from Takaoka, Japan are visiting Fort Wayne as part of a Sister Cities International visit.



At a Wednesday morning gathering at the Mayor’s office, Mayor Henry and the mayor of Takaoka, Yuki Kakuda, signed a joint declaration to commemorate the continuation of the sister cities partnership between Fort Wayne and Takaoka. The two cities have been partners since 1976. Takaoka is Fort Wayne’s first sister city.



In addition, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Takaoka Chamber of Commerce signed a partnership document as a sign of commitment to exploring additional economic development opportunities in the future. This signing is a renewal of a document that was signed in 1994 by the Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce (predecessor to Greater Fort Wayne Inc.) and the Takaoka Chamber of Commerce.



“We’re honored to be a sister city with Takaoka. I’m so thankful for the sister cities partnership. The focus on learning and citizen diplomacy is to be commended. Fort Wayne and Takaoka share a commitment to making our cities and countries as places that give back and think of others. We’re fortunate to be part of a global effort aimed at friendship and peace,” said Mayor Henry. “Looking forward, we envision future growth and success for our respective cities. We also want to maintain and enhance the closeness of the sister cities program. By working together, we’ll be able to accomplish so much and gain an even better appreciation for one another.”



