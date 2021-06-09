Fort Wayne comic sees success less than a year into career, thanks to social media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne comic new to the scene is set to take the state with season comedians after seeing viral success on social media.

Kam “Snacks” Coleman started making TikToks near the start of the pandemic. He said he was in a dark time in his life and having a creative outlet helped get him through it.

“I really was just doing it for me, just to put a smile on my face,” said Coleman. “When I started getting the response from the city, it was overwhelming.”

Coleman specializes in what he calls relatable comedy, focusing on topics including relationships, children, work, etc. He has had several videos go viral on the app. Those views translated to a new, not-so-virtual opportunity when Wild ‘N Out and 85 South comedian D.C. Young Fly, put a call out asking who the best comedian in Indiana was.

D.C. Young Fly has a show set for June 20 at the Pan Am in Indianapolis. Enough people commented on the post and tagged Coleman that it got him noticed by the event organizers.

“Once I started getting all the notifications on Facebook, so many people from far away and typing my name, it was it was overwhelming because like I said, I started comedy to get me through a dark time and to see that I’ve you know, put a lot of people in a good headspace during some bad times feels pretty good,” Coleman said.

The opportunity is an exciting one for Coleman, who has been a fan of D.C. Young Fly since he got his own start on video app Vine. He also looks up to comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps.

Coleman made the transition from virtual comedy to standup about a month ago and said while it was different, it was a good kind of different. It is not a career he had ever pictured for himself until recently, but it is one that has changed his life.

“It’s put me in a position to where comedy has been paying the bills and I haven’t had to really go back to the nine to five thing and I’ve been able to dial in my craft, ” said Coleman.

It’s also brought his family closer to together.

“It means everything man to see where I’ve come in the last 12 months, especially with stand up,” Coleman said. “My father, growing up that’s all we did was watch stand up all the time. My dad is a stand-up comedy, and I’m making him proud with these moves and that’s all I kind of want to do is just make my family proud.”

The show is Sunday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. at the Pavillion at Pan Am in Indianapolis. Tickets can be found at Eventbrite.