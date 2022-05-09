FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After spending a season in Hollywood as a writer for “Bob Hearts Abishola” on CBS, Jamarcus Turner announced plans to headline a stand up comedy show at the Arts United Center on May 27.

Fort Wayne’s Finest will feature Turner and four other local comics with the hope to turn the night into a special on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

“We can always just sell sell it on JTcomedyofficial.com,” Turner told WANE 15, detailing his backup plan. “Either way it goes, it’s going to be for sale somewhere.”

Turner said reaction shots of the audience will be included to get “real reaction from real Fort Wayne.”

Turner arrived in Los Angeles last October as a staff writer for “Bob Hearts Abishola” and has been promoted to story editor for the upcoming season. His wife and children remained in Fort Wayne, so he returned often but this will be his first chance to perform again.

“I cannot wait to do the show in Fort Wayne. I could have done it in L.A. but not like this. Not like the way Fort Wayne will support you and love you and embrace you.”

Turner said starting comedy talent in Fort Wayne is better than the starters he’s seen in California.

“It’s a better community. We’ve got some really extremely talented people here. And it’s proven. It’s not just because I got hired for a network TV show. My friends are doing great things I can’t wait to talk about them.”

Ticket information and links to purchase can be found here.