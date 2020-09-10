Fort Wayne clothing store donates over 1,000 masks to Lincoln Elementary School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jophiel, a women’s clothing store located in Covington Plaza, donated over 1,000 masks to Lincoln Elementary School on Thursday.

“The day after the governor [announced] the stay at home order we started making masks,” said Julie Clancy, the owner of Jophiel. She said her store has also donated to organizations and hospitals in both Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

“Then when the schools started to go back in session we were like, ‘OK, we’re going to have to keep going and do this,'” said Clancy.

A Lincoln Elementary School student wearing one of the 1,006 masks donated by Jophiel.

According to Clancy, her business has a “slew” of volunteers that have helped create the masks, as well as donors who contribute by purchasing the fabrics.

“It just started as a need and then it was like ‘this is a blessing,'” said Clancy. She said throughout the pandemic, her store has donated about 7,000 masks in total.

The exact number of masks donated to the elementary school on Thursday is 1,006, which took about three weeks to complete, as they are all handmade. The masks are washable, reversible, and have nose guards with a wire to prevent glasses from fogging up.

The masks also come in three different sizes, which according to Claire Paul, Lincoln Elementary School’s principal, will make wearing them much more comfortable for the younger students.

“The masks tend to be rather large so the fact that these are little for our little ones will be so wonderful,” said Paul. “We’ve been knotting up the sides of them to fit around their little ears so this will be a lot more appropriate for them.”

Eight Lincoln Elementary School students were asked to help carry in and “model” the masks from Jophiel.

Prior to this donation, Fort Wayne Community Schools was offering students disposable masks that they bought in addition to the 30,000 cloth masks it was given from the state.

Paul said getting elementary students to wear a mask all day surprisingly has not been a problem.

“I was worried about how in the world we were going to wrangle kindergartners and keep those masks on, but the kids have been phenomenal,” said Paul. “I really think the parents trained them over the summer, which was good because we haven’t had many issues at all.”

How the masks from Jophiel will be distributed to students is still up in the air.

“We haven’t even touched that one yet. That will be something that we’re going to have to figure out, because they’re all going to want one after this for sure,” said Paul.

Two Lincoln Elementary School students choose which reversible mask they want.

Masks from Jophiel can also be purchased. Clancy said selling the masks has given her store a “piece of mind” throughout the pandemic.

“Business is challenging, it’s different than it used to be, but you figure out where some opportunities are to do something for your community and in turn, then we are able to sell [the masks] and that does help too,” said Clancy.

