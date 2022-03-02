$20 from each shirt sold will be donated to charity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne clothing designer born in Ukraine has designed a shirt to support the country as it battles a Russian invasion.

Anton Babich of menswear company Anton Alexander designed a dress shirt featuring the colors of Ukraine. The bright blue shirt is highlighted with yellow on its color and cuffs.





Babich, who born in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said he made the shirt to support his homeland during the crisis. He’s working to find a charity, and plans to donate $20 from each shirt sold.

The shirts retail for $135.

You can buy the shirt HERE.