FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre invites you to join them in the swamp this month for Shrek the Musical! The beloved 2001 animated movie is moving to the stage now, and the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been working hard for the last month to bring to iconic story to life at the Arts United Center.

The storyline doesn’t change from the original movie, but there will be plenty of singing and dancing going around. In addition to the singing and dancing, we’ll get more of a background story on characters like Lord Farquaad and Princess Fiona. The humor and a few of the iconic lines also made the final cut in the show, so you’ll be able to recite those in the moment!

Show director Gavin Thomas Drew said there was a little bit of pressure to make sure that these popular characters were brought to life in the best way possible.

“It was an interesting time in rehearsal trying to find the balance of an iconic character versus an actor here in Fort Wayne bringing their own spin to the iconic character,” Drew said.

All performance dates and times are listed below. Tickets are still available online through the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. The final performance is November 19.