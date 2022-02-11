FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will bring the fantastical stories of Dr. Seuss to life with its presentation of the musical Seussical this month.

(Fort Wayne Civic Theatre/Facebook)

Seussical follows Horton the elephant as he journeys through many of Dr. Seuss’s stories, including Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg. The musical is narrated by none other than the Cat in the Hat.

The show, directed and choreographed by Doug King, is billed by the Civic Theatre as “a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza that is fun for the entire family!”

“The score is a Seussian mash-up of musical styles, ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk! So let your toes tap, your fingers snap, and your imagination run wild!”

Performances will be held at the Arts United Center at 303 E. Main St.

Performance schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, click here or visit the Arts United Center box office.