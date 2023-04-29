FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is preparing for its spring Into the Woods performance. This performance features well-known fairytale characters with a twist.

Actors Lee Fuhr, Cass Rentfrow, and Emerson Conner stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the performance. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s performances of Into the Woods begin on Saturday, May 6, and continue through Sunday, May 14. Performances will be held at the Arts United Center at 303 East Main Street. You can click here for more information.