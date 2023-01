FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is unveiling its 2023-2024 season.

Ahead of that, Executive and Artistic Director Phillip Colglazier stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the organization. Learn more in the interview above.

You can join in on the unveiling on Saturday, February 4. The reveal party is from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Arts United Center Gallery. A $5 donation is suggested. You can learn more about the party by clicking here.