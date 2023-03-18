FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Complete Works of William Shakespeare includes 37 plays. Now take all those plays and smush them into 97 minutes and you’ve got the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s latest performances.

Two of the actors in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the performance. You can see that in the interview above.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged is being performed now through April 2nd by the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. Performances are held at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab at the Arts United Campus. You can click here for more information.