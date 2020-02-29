Fort Wayne Civic Theatre and Youtheatre brings movie hit to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a movie you know and love, and now it’s hitting the stage in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents Matilda the Musical.

The theatre gives this synopsis:

“Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit and intelligence. While unloved by her cruel parents, she impresses her school teacher, the aptly named Miss Honey. Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing as the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda’s courage, cleverness and special powers could be the students’ saving grace!”

The show is sold out, but be sure to look out for other productions by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre and Civic Theatre by clicking here.