FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Utilities water has been named the best tasting in Indiana— again.

Wednesday, representatives with the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water gave the award for Best Tasting Water in Indiana to the Fort Wayne department for the second year in a row and the third time in five years, a release from City Utilities said.

City Utilities previously won a regional competition to be in the running for the statewide honor. Award-winning factors for the water included judging based on clarity, odor, and taste. The award was presented at the Grand Wayne Center during a conference organized each year that highlights the importance of providing high-quality, good-tasting water for Hoosiers.

Each day, the Three Rivers Filtration Plant can treat up to 72 million gallons of water, and it’s delivered daily to homes and businesses through nearly 1,500 miles of water, according to the release.

“Congratulations to City Utilities on winning another award. It’s vital that we provide safe, clean, affordable, and great-tasting water for the public,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “I continue to be encouraged by the outstanding and professional work being done by our excellent staff at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant to ensure that our water supply meets the needs of the community.”

City Utilities is moving on to compete in the 2024 national “Great American Water Taste Test”.