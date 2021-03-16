Fort Wayne city pools to open this summer ‘with safety precautions’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city pools will open this summer after COVID-19 sank them last year.

City parks spokesman Rob Hines told WANE 15 that the city is “planning on opening our pools this year in some capacity, with all appropriate safety precautions in place.” Hines said planning is still in progress, and more information about opening dates and any restrictions would be released “in the coming weeks.”

Hines said the city is currently hiring for summer positions at the pools. More information can be found HERE.

The city of Fort Wayne maintains pools at Northside, McMillen and Memorial parks.