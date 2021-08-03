Fort Wayne city pools 🏊 to close Saturday; water playgrounds remain open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s two city pools will close this weekend.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday that Northside and McMillen Pools will close for the season on Saturday, August 7. The department said pool staff was returning to school in the coming weeks.
The City’s free Water Playgrounds will remain open. The water playgrounds are located at:
Franklin School Park
1903 St. Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Promenade Park
202 W. Superior Street
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 5 pm on days without scheduled events
Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm
For more information, log on to www.fortwayneparks.org.