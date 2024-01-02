FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, City Clerk Lana Keesling, and the Fort Wayne City Council members were all officially inaugurated Tuesday at the Arts United Center.

Henry (D) was sworn in for a historic 5th term as Fort Wayne’s mayor.

Addressing the crowd, he highlighted successful areas the city has improved and discussed future initiatives he wants to take on in his next term.

Henry said he wants to focus in on education, the environment, and jobs.

Regarding the environment, Henry said the city’s carbon emission output needs to be looked at. He said the city needs to embrace the need for climate action and look at alternative sources of energy.

Examples he gave included putting solar panels on city buildings and switching to electric vehicles for city vehicles, such as Fort Wayne Police cars.

“Bold, new approaches are imperative,” Henry said about looking at ways to address employments needs in the community.

On Fort Wayne City Council, three new members were part of the group sworn in. Nathan Hartman (R) and Scott Myers (R) will cover the 3rd and 4th districts. Marty Bender, who previously spent 12 years on city council returns as an at-large council member.

Hartman and Myers both told WANE 15 they’re excited to have reached this point and to get to work. Hartman hopes to take a deep dive into the city’s budget and finances to make sure things are efficient. Myers, a physician, hopes to make changes in the public health arena — specifically EMS response times and reducing infant mortality.

Both said they will also put a big emphasis on improving the neighborhoods in their districts.

In the 3rd district, Hartman replaces Tom Didier. Didier represented the 3rd district for 20 years. Prior to him, Tom Henry was a longtime 3rd district councilman. Hartman said he looks forward to creating his own legacy there.

“Tom Didier is a good friend of mine. So, I’ve been working with him, especially over the last couple of months, really, to try and understand some of the needs. What are some of the needs, what are some of the things he’s been working on in the district,” Hartman explained. “I’m really looking forward to keeping those things going forward. It’s things like sidewalks and roads and infrastructure, and really bringing new businesses to Fort Wayne.”

Myers replaces Jason Arp, who was elected in 2015.

“Well, right now I’m just thinking about the future in terms of improving the neighborhoods for Waynedale. Also for Aboite Township and all of the 4th district. And I always like to say solutions come through relationships – just talking to you, the mayor, the city council, and each neighbor, and all working together to make our city better,” Myers said.

Marty Bender comes back to the council following a 49-year run with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

“One of the biggest things that a person on city council or the mayor is responsible for is for the general public safety of the community, and I think that I can help out in that area,” Bender said.

The new Fort Wayne City Council, which includes incumbents Paul Ensley (R, 1st Dist.), Russ Jehl (R, 2nd Dist.), Geoff Paddock (D, 5th Dist.), Sharon Tucker (D, 6th Dist.), Michelle Chambers (D, At-Large), and Tom Freistroffer (R, At-Large) meets Tuesday night at Citizens Square.