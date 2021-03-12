Fort Wayne City golf courses opening for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park Golf Courses will open for the season during the week of March 15, depending on weather and course conditions.

City golf course daily open times will be based on daylight and weather conditions, the press release said. When inclement weather occurs the courses may close for a short period or for the day, depending upon the severity of the weather.

Golfers are asked to call ahead to confirm course availability and to reserve tee times:

McMillen Park Golf Course (260-427-6710) opens Monday at noon, then 10 a.m. going forward

Shoaff Park Golf Course (260-427-6745) opens Tuesday at noon, then 10 a.m. going forward

Foster Park Golf Course (260-427-6735) opens Wednesday at noon, then 10 a.m. going forward

Season memberships are on sale at the Main Office located at 705 East State Blvd. and at all of the clubhouses, the press release said.

To arrange for a league or plan a golf outing for your business or organization, contacting Gary Whitacre, Manager of Golf Operations, at 260-427-6016.

About Gary Whitacre:

Gary Whitacre has been hired as the new Manager of Golf Operations for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. Born in Gwinn, Michigan, Whitacre grew up in New Haven, and he is a graduate of Heritage High School and Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne.

Gary has been in the golf business since 1981, and is a twenty-year PGA member. Gary was an assistant at Greenhurst Country Club and Fort Wayne Country Club, and has been the Head Professional at Whispering Creek Golf Club and Orchard Ridge Country Club.