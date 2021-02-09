Fort Wayne City Council votes to discuss a resolution opposing changes to the Food and Beverage Tax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening the Fort Wayne City Council voted 7:0 on the introduction of a resolution that states opposition to changes to the Allen County Food and Beverage Tax or the implementation of a Fort Wayne Food and Beverage Tax.

The bill that will be discussed at a future meeting states that the implementation of a new food and beverage tax will have a dramatic and negative impact on one of the hardest hit industries, the restaurant industry.

The bill states that a change in the food and beverage tax will “chill future investment[s] and slow Allen County’s economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19.”

At a future meeting, the city council will vote on the following statement:

“The Fort Wayne City Council stands with other fiscal bodies of Allen County to oppose any and all efforts by the Indiana General Assembly to allow any and local government unit within the County of Allen to adopt an additional food and beverage tax.”