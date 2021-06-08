Fort Wayne City Council to weigh anti-vaccine passport resolution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council will consider whether to oppose government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Councilmen Jason Arp (4th) and Paul Ensley (1st) have crafted a “supporting no vaccine passport resolution.” The council will hear the resolution during its Tuesday night regular meeting.

The resolution argues that vaccine passports and other government requirements “disenfranchises local citizens of the right to make their own health care choices and move freely within society.”

Vaccine passports would require travelers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Republican councilmen argue in the resolution that “Allen County has led a successful campaign to vaccinate its residents against Covid-19.” More than a third of Allen County residents had received at least 1 vaccine shot, and more than 70 percent of Indiana residents 60 and up are fully vaccinated, the resolution states.

The resolution also argues that residents have the right to refuse vaccinations based on religion, medical or personal reasons.

“It is unreasonable, except in certain healthcare related activities and other exceptional circumstances, to require a person to disclose the status of his or her COVID-19 immunization for employment, education, access to events, or engagement in normal commercial and recreational activities,” the resolution reads. “All adults should have the freedom to evaluate science and seek out appropriate medical opinions, while making decisions for themselves and their families.”

City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square. You can watch the meeting live here.