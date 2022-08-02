Just as consumers have felt the pain at the pump, so is the city of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday night will consider two contracts, one each for diesel and unleaded gasoline, to run the city’s fleet of vehicles next year.

Diesel fuel which cost the city $2.52 a gallon last year is priced to not exceed $4.50 a gallon, according to council agenda information. The total cost of the diesel contract with Ag Plus Inc. is $1,215,000 for 270,000 gallons.

Unleaded was negotiated at $2.97 a gallon, a jump over last year’s $1.89 per gallon. The total contract with Lassus Bros. Oil, Inc. is $2.245 million, the documents indicate, for a total annual usage of 756,000 gallons or about 63,000 gallons every month.

“The Fleet Department has negotiated a contract that appears to be a very good contract, well below market value,” Councilman Russ Jehl, 2nd district. “We’ve been paying close to $5 a gallon, the city of FW is going to be a shade below $3.”

Jehl blamed higher gas prices on inflation.

“We are in an inflationary period so the government ends up doing less with more,“ Jehl said.

The city does have a few EV vehicles and Jehl sees a possible and slow transition to more electric-operated vehicles owned by the city. Currently, downtown parking enforcement officers drive EV vehicles.

“Citilink (the public bus service) made a transition to a greener vehicle,” Jehl noted, “but in reality, 98% of the public drives gasoline powered vehicles. The next generation, you’ll see that transition.”

The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is held at Citizens Square on Berry Street downtown. It can also be viewed as the meeting is livestreamed on Facebook.